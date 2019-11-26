Financial Sector Update for 11/26/2019: PW, CBRE, BNS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.38%

BAC -0.73%

WFC -0.56%

C -0.85%

USB +0.40%

Financial stocks were edging lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping less than 0.1% although shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling nearly 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising more than 0.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Power REIT (PW) jumped almost 11% in recent trade after the firm said late Monday it has closed on $15.5 million in long-term debt funding for future acquisitions. The real estate investment trust said the bonds will mature in 2054 and carry a fixed 4.62% yearly interest rate. It also declared dividends.

In other sector news:

(+) CBRE Group (CBRE) was 3% higher after Bank of America Merrill Lynch resumed coverage of the real estate services company with a buy investment rating and a $62 price target.

(-) Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) turned fractionally lower, giving back a small early-morning rise. The Canadian bank company earlier reported Q4 net income of CAD1.82 per share, improving on a CAD1.77 per share profit during the same quarter last year and matching the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Oct. 31.

