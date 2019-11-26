Financial Sector Update for 11/26/2019: JPM, BAC, C, USB, WFC, SYF, BNS, QFIN

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.18%

BAC: -0.27%

WFC: -0.02%

C: -0.27%

USB: flat

Most top stocks in the financial sector retreated during pre-bell Tuesday.

In other sector news:

(=) 360 Finance (QFIN) was flat after it announced that it is taking on a leadership role in forming an anti-fraud alliance for fintech companies in China.

(+) Synchrony Financial (SYF) was up less than 1% after Reuters reported that the company is investigating the cause of a notification error involving the company's co-branded card with Amazon.com (AMZN).

(+) Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) rose less than 1%. The company earnings of CAD1.82 ($1.37) per share in fiscal Q4, in line with the Capital IQ estimate and up from CAD1.77 per share a year ago.

