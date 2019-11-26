Financial Sector Update for 11/26/2019: ICE,PW,CBRE,BNS,BNS.TO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.03%

BAC -0.57%

WFC -0.63%

C -0.34%

USB +0.23%

Financial stocks still were edging lower in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index almost 0.1% although the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling nearly 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising over 1.0%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was little changed in late Tuesday trade following reports the securities and derivatives trading platform said it has applied to allow companies to raise capital on the New York Stock Exchange through direct listings instead of initial public offerings of their stock. NYSE chief commercial officer John Tuttle told Reuters said he does not expect direct listings will displace traditional IPOs but it will be "another pathway" for companies and early-stage investors to reach the public markets.

In other sector news:

(+) Power REIT (PW) jumped over 21% in recent trade after late Monday saying it has closed on $15.5 million in long-term debt funding for future acquisitions. The real estate investment trust said the bonds will mature in 2054 and carry a fixed 4.62% yearly interest rate. It also declared dividends.

(+) CBRE Group (CBRE) was 3% higher after Bank of America Merrill Lynch resumed coverage of the real estate services company with a buy investment rating and a $62 price target.

(-) Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) turned 1% lower, giving back a small early-morning rise. The Canadian bank company earlier reported Q4 net income of CAD1.82 per share, improving on a CAD1.77 per share profit during the same quarter last year and matching the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Oct. 31.

