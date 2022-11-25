Financial Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MFC, MFC.TO, CS, LU

Financial stocks were mostly higher in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.4%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.8% to $16,490, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.4 basis points to 3.72%.

In company news, Manulife Financial (MFC) climbed almost 1% following reports it has selected JLL Inc to oversee its real estate operations in Canada, outsourcing its leasing services to the commercial real estate broker through a short-term contract. The move is expected to result in around 50 job cuts at Manulife Investment Management, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Lufax Holding (LU) dropped nearly 21% after late Wednesday reporting lower Q3 results compared with year-ago levels, trailing analyst estimates, and the Shanghai-based consumer lender also cutting its 2022 revenue forecast. The subpar results and outlook prompted a downgrade and a 75% price-target cut at JPMorgan on Friday and analysts at least three other firms also slashing their respective price targets for Lufax shares.

Credit Suisse (CS) dropped another 6.5% on Friday, earlier touching a record low of $3.52 a share, after Wednesday saying clients had pulled roughly 84 billion Swiss francs ($89 billion) out of the banking-services firm during the first six weeks of Q4.

