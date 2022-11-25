Financial Sector Update for 11/25/2022: LU, MFC, FANH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.4% lower.

Lufax Holding (LU) was shedding over 14% in value after it posted Q3 earnings of 0.58 renminbi ($0.08) per diluted American depositary share, down from 1.66 renminbi a year earlier. A sole analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 1.19 renminbi per share.

Manulife Financial (MFC) has tapped commercial real estate broker JLL Inc. to oversee its property operations in Canada, Reuters reported late Thursday, citing a statement by the company. Manulife Financial was slightly lower in recent market activity.

Fanhua (FANH) said it has agreed to acquire a 57.7% stake in Chinese managing general agency Zhongrong Smart Finance Information Technology in an all-stock deal. Fanhua was marginally advancing recently.

