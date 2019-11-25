Financial Sector Update for 11/25/2019: WRI,REXR,AMTD,SCHW,CB,TD,TD.TO

Banking
Financial Sector Update for 11/25/2019

Financial stocks still were mostly higher in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing over 0.6% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were posting a nearly 0.6% gain. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead almost 1.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) climbed nearly 2% after Compass Point Monday raised its investment recommendation for the real estate investment trust to buy from neutral previously and also increased its price target for the company's stock by $3 to $33 a share.

In other sector news:

(+) TD Ameritrade (AMTD) rose almost 8% after the discount broker agreed to be acquired by Charles Schwab (SCHW) in an all-stock deal valued at around $26 billion. Charles Schwab retreated 0.8%. Toronto-Dominion Bank, which owns about 43% of TD Ameritrade, will own roughly 13% of the merged entity after the proposed deal closes. TD Ameritrade and Schwab stockholders will hold approximately 18% and 69% stakes, respectively.

(+) Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) climbed nearly 1% after the real estate investment trust Monday said it has acquired three industrial properties in Southern California for $56.1 million using cash on hand. The deals increased the company's purchases in the region this year to more than $850 million.

(-) Chubb (CB) declined about 1% after the insurance carrier said it was buying an additional 15.3% of Huatai Insurance Group Co. from Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy and Chemical Group Co and one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

