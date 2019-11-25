Financial Sector Update for 11/25/2019: REXR,AMTD,SCHW,CB,TD,TD.TO

Banking
Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.36%

BAC +0.71%

WFC -0.14%

C +1.05%

USB -0.30%

Financial stocks were mostly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing more than 0.5% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were posting a nearly 0.5% gain. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead more than 1.0%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) climbed about 1% after the real estate investment trust Monday said it has acquired three industrial properties in southern California for $56.1 million using cash on hand. The deals increased the company's purchases in the region this year to more than $850 million.

In other sector news:

(+) TD Ameritrade (AMTD) rose more than 6% after the discount broker agreed to be acquired by Charles Schwab (SCHW) in an all-stock deal valued at around $26 billion. Charles Schwab retreated 0.8%. Toronto-Dominion Bank, which owns about 43% of TD Ameritrade, will own roughly 13% of the merged entity after the proposed deal closes. TD Ameritrade and Schwab stockholders will hold approximately 18% and 69% stakes, respectively.

(-) Chubb (CB) declined about 1% after the insurance carrier said it was buying an additional 15.3% of Huatai Insurance Group Co. from Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy and Chemical Group Co and one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

