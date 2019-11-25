Financial Sector Update for 11/25/2019: JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB, SCHW, AMTD, APO, CB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: +0.44%
BAC: +0.54%
WFC: +0.41%
C: +0.51%
USB: flat
The biggest financial stocks were trading higher during pre-market hours on Monday.
Among stocks moving on news:
(+) TD Ameritrade (AMTD) rose more than 3%. The company has agreed to be acquired by Charles Schwab (SCHW) in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $26 billion. Charles Schwab retreated 0.8%.
In other sector news:
(=) Chubb (CB), which was flat, agreed to purchase an additional 15.3% of Huatai Insurance Group Co. from Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy and Chemical Group Co. and one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
(=) Apollo Global Management (APO), which was also flat, is reportedly close to a deal to acquire the power and energy business of North Carolina-based SPX Flow (FLOW) for $700 million, according to Bloomberg News.
