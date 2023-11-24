Financial Sector Update for 11/24/2023: HSBC, BCS, BLX

Financial stocks advanced in Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) both climbed 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 1.5% to $37,845, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 6.4 basis points to 4.48%.

In economic news, the November flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global slumped to 49.4 from 50 in October, versus 49.9 forecast in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. The S&P index for services conditions rose to 50.8 from 50.6, compared with expectations of 50.3.

In corporate news, HSBC Holdings (HSBC) UK is investigating issues with accessing its mobile and online banking services, the bank said Friday in a post on X. Its shares were rising 1.5%.

Barclays (BCS) is working on a cost-saving program of up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) that may include up to 2,000 job cuts, multiple media outlets reported. Its shares rose 2.2%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (BLX) will fund the first factoring vehicle of private lending platform Greenbridge Capital, a joint venture between TC Latin America Partners and Toesca Asset Management, the firms said Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior shares rose 0.4%.

