Financial Sector Update for 11/24/2023: BCS, FUTU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.2%.

Barclays (BCS) is working on a cost-saving program of up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) that could include up to 2,000 job cuts, multiple media outlets reported. Barclays was more than 1% higher pre-bell.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was up slightly after it reported Q3 earnings of 7.86 Hong Kong dollars ($1) per diluted American depositary share, up from HK$5.30 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected HK$7.76.

