Financial Sector Update for 11/24/2021: FUTU, RJF, FANH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.47%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was climbing by almost 2% as it reported a Q3 net income of HK$3.94 ($0.50) per American depositary share, up from HK$3.04 per American depositary share a year ago.

Raymond James Financial (RJF) was almost 1% higher after it reported client assets under administration of $1.23 trillion in October, up from $922.6 billion a year ago and from $1.179 trillion in September.

Fanhua (FANH) was up more than 1% even after it reported a Q3 net income of 0.64 renminbi ($0.10) per American depositary share, lower than its 1.40 renminbi per ADS profit during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue for the Chinese financial services company fell 15.8% during the three months ended Sept. 30 from year-ago levels to 683.5 million renminbi ($106.8 million).

