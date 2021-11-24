Banking
FUTU

Financial Sector Update for 11/24/2021: FUTU, RJF, FANH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.47%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was climbing by almost 2% as it reported a Q3 net income of HK$3.94 ($0.50) per American depositary share, up from HK$3.04 per American depositary share a year ago.

Raymond James Financial (RJF) was almost 1% higher after it reported client assets under administration of $1.23 trillion in October, up from $922.6 billion a year ago and from $1.179 trillion in September.

Fanhua (FANH) was up more than 1% even after it reported a Q3 net income of 0.64 renminbi ($0.10) per American depositary share, lower than its 1.40 renminbi per ADS profit during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue for the Chinese financial services company fell 15.8% during the three months ended Sept. 30 from year-ago levels to 683.5 million renminbi ($106.8 million).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FUTU RJF FANH XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular