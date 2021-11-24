Financial Sector Update for 11/24/2021: EVBG,NOAH,MQ,MA,FANH

Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was rising 1.3%.

Bitcoin was 0.8% lower at $57,000 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.2 basis points lower at 1.645%.

In company news, Everbridge (EVBG) rose 4.6% after the mass-notifications company overnight said it was partnering with insurance broker Howden to help authorities, non-governmental organizations and charities better address climate risks and manage emergency response and relief efforts. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Marqeta (MQ) climbed 9.3% after the transactions processor said it was teaming up with Mastercard (MA) and marketplace payments Paycast to launch a pre-paid reloadable digital card. Marqeta will support Paycast with its open platform and virtual card functions while Mastercard will accept the Paycast virtual card on its global card network in addition to partnering with Marqeta to provide strategic funding. Mastercard was 2.9% higher this afternoon.

Among decliners, Fanhua (FANH) has continued to lose ground this afternoon, falling 2.7% in recent trading, after the Chinese financial services company reported a drop in Q3 net income to 0.64 renminbi ($0.10) per American depositary share compared with its 1.40 renminbi per ADS profit during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue fell 15.8% to 683.5 million renminbi. Analyst estimates were not available.

Noah Holdings (NOAH) declined over 11% after the Chinese wealth management company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of 4.20 renminbi ($0.65) per American depository shares, down from 4.78 renminbi per ADS during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

