Financial Sector Update for 11/23/2022: TIGR,CS,PAGS

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in midweek trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling less than 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) adding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.6% this afternoon.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.7% to $16,413, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 1.9 basis points to 3.739% ahead of the Federal Reserve later Wednesday releases minutes from its Nov. 1-2 rate-setting meeting, with investors parsing the remarks for signs when the Federal Open Market Committee will slow the pace of interest-rate increases as it tries to contain inflation.

In company news, UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) sped 9.3% higher after the Chinese trading and financial technology firm early Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.04 per American depositary share, improving on a $0.03 per ADS adjusted profit during the same quarter last year.

Credit Suisse (CS) slid 6.7% after were down 2.7% after Wednesday saying it expects to report a pre-tax net loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.58 billion) for its current Q4, blaming a slowdown for its capital markets division and declining activity for its sales and trading businesses. The Swiss banking company also said the bottom line will take a hit from severance and other related costs as it cuts its global headcount by 5%.

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) dropped over 18% after the Brazilian banking and financial-services company overnight reported a 45% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to 4.04 billion reis during the three months ended Sept. 30 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus call looking for nearly 4.09 billion reis in Q3 revenue.

