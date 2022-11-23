Financial Sector Update for 11/23/2022: TIGR, CS, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.06%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.28%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.41% higher.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was gaining over 4% in value after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.04 per diluted American depositary share, up from $0.03 a year earlier.

Credit Suisse (CS) was down more than 3% after saying it expects to report a Q4 pre-tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.58 billion) due to a challenging economic and market environment.

Goldman Sachs's (GS) Goldman Sachs Asset Management unit has agreed to pay a $4 million fine to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges for policies and procedures failures involving two mutual funds and one separately managed account strategy marketed as environmental, social and governance investments, the SEC said. Goldman Sachs Group was marginally lower in recent activity.

