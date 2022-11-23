Financial Sector Update for 11/23/2022: SPNS, TIGR, CS, PAGS

Financial stocks ending mostly higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) adding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) still was slipping 0.1% this afternoon.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.9% to $16,492, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 5.2 basis points to 3.706%.

Minutes from the Nov. 1-2 Federal Open Markets Committee released Wednesday afternoon indicate most members favor slowing the pace of interest-rate increases following a string of four consecutive 75-basis-point increases this year as the central bank tries to rein in inflation.

In company news, Sapiens International (SPNS) was 1.1% higher late in Wednesday trading after saying HDI Global Specialty has replaced its legacy systems in the Netherlands with Sapien's IDITSuite property and casualty insurance software platform. HDI also plans to use Sapien software at its business units in Belgium and Denmark as well as by reinsurance operations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) sped 10% higher after the firm early Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.04 per American depositary share, improving on a $0.03 per ADS adjusted profit during the same quarter last year.

To the downside, Credit Suisse (CS) slid 6.1% after saying it expects to report a pre-tax net loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.58 billion) for Q4, blaming a slowdown in its capital markets division and declining activity for its sales and trading businesses. The Swiss banking company also said the bottom line will take a hit from severance and other related costs as it cuts its global headcount by 5%.

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) dropped over 16% after the Brazilian banking and financial-services company overnight reported a 45% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to 4.04 billion reis but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus call looking for nearly 4.09 billion reis in Q3 revenue.

