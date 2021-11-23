Financial Sector Update for 11/23/2021: SIVB, ING, ARES

Financial stocks were rising ahead of Tuesday's market open as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) rose 1.8%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) declined 1.8%.

In company news, SVB Financial Group's (SIVB) investment unit SVB Leerink is in talks to acquire MoffettNathanson, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Shares of the company were up 0.5%.

ING Groep (ING) shares rose fractionally after the Dutch insurer repurchased almost 7.5 million shares during the week of Nov. 15 to 19, in line with its 1.74 billion-euro ($1.97 billion) share buyback program announced last month.

Ares Management (ARES) said that funds managed by its Alternative Credit and US Direct Lending strategies led the arrangement and funding of a $400 million loan facility for independent retail mortgage lender CrossCountry Mortgage LLC.

Shares of the asset manager were recently inactive.

