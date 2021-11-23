Financial Sector Update for 11/23/2021: QIWI,PINE,MOGO,SIVB

Financial stocks extended Tuesday's gains late in the session, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) advancing 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index fell 0.5%, while Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) gained 1.3%.

Bitcoin was 2.3% higher at $57,478. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 1.67%.

In company news, Qiwi (QIWI) shares climbed more than 12% after the Russian payments processor reported Q3 non-GAAP net income of 43.32 rubles ($0.60) per share, down from 52.48 rubles per share a year earlier but ahead of the single analyst's estimate of 33.89 rubles per share in a Capital IQ poll. Net revenue grew 8.5% year-over-year to 11.75 billion rubles, also exceeding the two-analyst mean of 6.19 billion rubles.

Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) gained 3.2% after the property manager late Monday increased its quarterly dividend by 5.9% to $0.27 per share.

Among decliners, SVB Financial (SIVB) slipped 0.6% after Bloomberg reported the company's SVB Leerink investment banking unit is in talks to acquire sellside research firm MoffettNathanson.

Mogo (MOGO) shares dropped 1.1% after the financial technology company announced it acquired a minority equity stake in the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange as part of a recent $400 million funding round by Gemini. Specific financial terms and the size of Mogo's investment were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.