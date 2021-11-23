Banking
Financial Sector Update for 11/23/2021: PINE, MOGO, SIVB

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.9%.

Bitcoin was little changed at $57,276 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.5 basis points higher at 1.655%.

In company news, Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) rose 2.1% after the property manager late Monday increased its quarterly dividend by 5.9% to $0.27 per share.

Mogo (MOGO) declined 3% after the financial technology company Tuesday announced it acquired a minority equity stake in the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange as part of a recent $400 million funding round by Gemini. Specific financial terms and the size of Mogo's investment were not disclosed.

SVB Financial (SIVB) fell 1.3% after a Bloomberg report, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, said the company's SVB Leerink investment banking unit is in talks to acquire sell-side research firm MoffettNathanson.

