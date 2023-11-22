Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2023: FSK, BBAR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.9%.

FS KKR Capital (FSK) was advancing 0.3% after saying it has completed an offering of $400 million of its 7.875% unsecured notes due 2029.

Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) was up more than 4% after it reported Q3 net interest income of 270.2 billion Argentine pesos ($760 million), up from 182.5 billion pesos a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.