Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2023: APO, BAM

November 22, 2023 — 01:52 pm EST

Financial stocks advanced in Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 2.7% to $36,708, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries gained 2 basis points to 4.43%.

In economic news, new orders for US durable goods in October fell 5.4% after a 4% gain in September, versus expectations for a 3.2% drop in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised to 61.3 for November on Wednesday, compared with expectations for 61 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Apollo Global Management (APO) and Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) Brookfield Properties are facing a $264 million lawsuit filed by Sybersound Records over the alleged illegal use of its music tracks at the Kamu Ultra Karaoke lounge, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Apollo shares rose roughly 2.2% and Brookfield gained 1.5%.

Citigroup (C) is planning to expand efforts to tap into the private credit market through the launch of a new direct-lending strategy by early January, Bloomberg reported. The bank's shares were down 0.3%.

Bit Origin (BTOG) said Wednesday it is expanding its business in Wyoming by leading the construction and operation of a 25-megawatt mining data center facility. Its shares fell 1.9%.

