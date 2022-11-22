Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2022: SNEX,AB,HIFS,NOAH

Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs late in Tuesday trade, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 1.7% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was just 0.3% higher.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.5% to $16,177, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.7 basis points to 3.758%.

In company news, StoneX Group (SNEX) was 5.3% higher shortly after late Monday reporting Q4 net income of $2.49 per share, far ahead of $0.36 a year earlier and exceeding the consensus on Capital IQ of $1.93. Net operating revenue also grew 48% year-over-year to $16.4 million during the three months end Sept. 30.

AllianceBernstein (AB) shares added 2.5% after the asset manager announced plans to form a joint venture in Europe with Societe Generale operating under the Bernstein name and focusing on cash equities and equity research.

Hingham Institute for Savings (HIFS) rose 3.2% after the thrift late Monday increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.63 per share and declared a $0.63 per-share special dividend to be paid Jan. 11.

To the downside, Noah Holdings (NOAH) shares slid almost 17% after the Chinese asset manager reported steep declines in adjusted net income and revenue for its Q3 ended Sept. 30 and also slashing its FY22 profit forecast. Excluding one-time items, it is now expecting to earn between 1 billion renminbi and 1.1 billion renminbi this year, below its prior forecast of 1.45 billion renminbi to 1.55 billion renminbi in non-GAAP FY22 net income.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.