Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2022: FULT, AB, NOAH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 22, 2022 — 09:18 am EST

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.59%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down over 1%.

Fulton Financial (FULT) was nearly 4% higher after it declared a special cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable on Dec. 15 to shareholders on record on Dec. 1.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) was slightly advancing after saying it has agreed to form a joint venture with Societe Generale that will focus on cash equities and equity research.

Noah Holdings (NOAH) was marginally declining after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of 2.76 renminbi ($0.39) per diluted American depositary share, down from 4.20 renminbi a year earlier.

