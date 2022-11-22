Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2022: AB,HIFS,NOAH

Financial stocks were higher in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was also ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was just 0.2% higher.

Bitcoin was increasing nearly 1% to $16,132, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 7.3 basis points to 3.76%.

In company news, AllianceBernstein (AB) shares added 3.4% on Tuesday after the US-based asset manager announced plans to form a joint venture in Europe with Societe Generale operating under the Bernstein name and focusing on cash equities and equity research. Under terms of the preliminary agreement, the French financial services giant will own a 51% stake in the London-based partnership with an option to increase its share to 100% after five years.

Hingham Institute for Savings (HIFS) rose almost 1% after the thrift late Monday increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.63 per share and also declared a $0.63 per share special dividend to be paid Jan. 11.

Noah Holdings (NOAH) shares slid past 16% after the Chinese asset manager reported steep declines in adjusted net income and revenue for its Q3 ended Sept. 30 and also slashing its FY22 profit forecast. Excluding one-time items, it is now expecting to earn between 1 billion renminbi to 1.1 billion renminbi this year compared with its prior forecast range looking for 1.45 billion renminbi to 1.55 billion renminbi in non-GAAP FY22 net income.

