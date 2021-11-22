Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2021: WE,AEL,ML

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was 2.1% ahead.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was less than 0.1% higher after the National Association of Realtors reported a surprise 0.8% increase in existing-home sales during October.

Bitcoin was 3.7% lower at $57,264 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 6.7 basis points higher at 1.603%.

In company news, WeWork (WE) rose 6.7% after a regulatory filing showed CEO Sandeep Mathrani on Friday bought 29,600 common shares at $8.4572 apiece, increasing his overall stake in the workspace-sharing company to more than 1.76 million shares.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) climbed 5.8% after the insurer raised its quarterly dividend by 6.3% to $0.34 per share and added $500 million to its existing stock buyback program, increasing its total authorization to $736 million.

MoneyLion (ML) slid 4.8% after Cantor Fitzgerald Monday began coverage of the digital banking company with an overweight rating and an $8 price target.

