Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2021: PX, KKR, MMC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were almost 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 3%.

P10 (PX) was recently gaining more than 5% after saying the underwriters of its offering have fully exercised their option to acquire an additional 3 million shares of Class A common stock at $12 apiece.

KKR (KKR) was up more than 1% after saying it has offered to buy all of Telecom Italia for 0.505 euros ($0.57) per ordinary or savings share in cash, aiming to take Italy's biggest phone group private, according to a statement issued by the Italian company after a board meeting on Sunday. The offer values Telecom Italia at about 10.8 billion euros.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) was marginally advancing after the company and cybersecurity ratings specialist BitSight said they have entered into a collaboration to help organizations reduce the risk of cyber exposure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.