Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2021: FCPT,BAC,WE,AEL,ML

Financial stocks extended their prior advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was 2.1% higher.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 0.1% after the National Association of Realtors reported a surprise 0.8% increase in existing-home sales during October.

Bitcoin was 5.7% lower at $56,072 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 8.9 basis points higher at 1.625%.

In company news, Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) was fractionally higher, climbing 0.4% late in Monday trading, after the real estate investment trust late Friday announced its purchase of a property in Michigan with a triple net lease expiring in around five years from Bank of America.

WeWork (WE) rose 7.9% after a regulatory filing showed CEO Sandeep Mathrani on Friday bought 29,600 common shares at $8.4572 apiece, increasing his overall stake in the workspace-sharing company to more than 1.76 million shares.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) climbed 5.3% after the insurer raised its quarterly dividend by 6.3% to $0.34 per share and added $500 million to its existing stock buyback program, increasing its total authorization to $736 million.

Among decliners, MoneyLion (ML) slid 8.1% after Cantor Fitzgerald Monday began coverage of the digital banking company with an overweight rating and an $8 price target.

