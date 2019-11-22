Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2019: JPM, BAC, C, WFC, USB, FUTU, KKR, ABCB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.10%

BAC: +0.03%

WFC: -0.52%

C: +0.30%

USB: Flat

Leading financial stocks were mostly gained during pre-bell trading Friday.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Futu Holdings (FUTU) retreated almost 4% after reporting Q3 diluted net income of HKD0.17 ($0.02) per ADS, compared with HKD0.11 per ADS in the prior-year period.

(=) KKR & Co. (KKR) was flat after reportedly raising $1.5 billion or about half of its targeted funds for the group's first infrastructure fund in Asia. According to Reuters, KKR kicked off its Asian infrastructure investments with a $400 million deal to take a majority of India Grid Trust.

(=) Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), was flat after the company and its banking subsidiary have each received a subpoena from the Atlanta Regional Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia. The entities are being asked to provide documents related to the company's acquisition of US Premium Finance and its sale of loans to CEBV.

