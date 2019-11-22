Banking
IIIV

Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2019: IIIV,STNE,FUTU

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.73%

BAC +0.79%

WFC +1.25%

C +1.01%

USB +0.67%

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, including a more than 0.2% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing over 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping nearly 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) i3 Verticals (IIIV) climbed more than 15% on Friday after the payments processor reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and projected FY20 revenue also exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.24 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 on $108.6 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share and $2.4 million, respectively.

In other sector news:

(+) StoneCo (STNE) shares rose 15% after the Brazilian financial technology company said its Q3 net income more than doubled compared with year-ago levels, rising nearly 112% to BRL191.3 million and beating the Capital IQ consenus looking for a GAAP profit of BRL189.1 million for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue increased 62.1% year-over-year to BRL671.1 million, also exceeding the BRL656.6 million Street view.

(-) Futu Holdings (FUTU) dropped over 3% after the Hong Kong-based online broker reported mixed Q3 financial results, earning HKD0.17 per American depository share during the three months ended Sept. 30, improving on a HKD0.11 per ADS profit during the same quarter last year but still lagging the single-analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IIIV STNE FUTU

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular