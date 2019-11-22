Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2019: IIIV,STNE,FUTU

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.73%

BAC +0.79%

WFC +1.25%

C +1.01%

USB +0.67%

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, including a more than 0.2% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing over 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping nearly 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) i3 Verticals (IIIV) climbed more than 15% on Friday after the payments processor reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and projected FY20 revenue also exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.24 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 on $108.6 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share and $2.4 million, respectively.

In other sector news:

(+) StoneCo (STNE) shares rose 15% after the Brazilian financial technology company said its Q3 net income more than doubled compared with year-ago levels, rising nearly 112% to BRL191.3 million and beating the Capital IQ consenus looking for a GAAP profit of BRL189.1 million for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue increased 62.1% year-over-year to BRL671.1 million, also exceeding the BRL656.6 million Street view.

(-) Futu Holdings (FUTU) dropped over 3% after the Hong Kong-based online broker reported mixed Q3 financial results, earning HKD0.17 per American depository share during the three months ended Sept. 30, improving on a HKD0.11 per ADS profit during the same quarter last year but still lagging the single-analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.