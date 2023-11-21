Financial Sector Update for 11/21/2023: RELI, GBDC, FINV, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.4%.

Reliance Global Group (RELI) was over 3% higher after saying it dropped plans for a previously announced underwritten public offering.

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) was advancing more than 1% after it overnight reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per diluted share, up from $0.05 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.46.

FinVolution Group (FINV) reported late Monday a Q3 non-GAAP diluted net profit per share of 0.43 renminbi (US$0.06), unchanged from a year earlier. FinVolution Group was more than 3% lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.