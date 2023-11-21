News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 11/21/2023: RELI, GBDC, FINV, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 21, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.4%.

Reliance Global Group (RELI) was over 3% higher after saying it dropped plans for a previously announced underwritten public offering.

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) was advancing more than 1% after it overnight reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per diluted share, up from $0.05 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.46.

FinVolution Group (FINV) reported late Monday a Q3 non-GAAP diluted net profit per share of 0.43 renminbi (US$0.06), unchanged from a year earlier. FinVolution Group was more than 3% lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
