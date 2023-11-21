Financial Sector Update for 11/21/2023: KNSW, BX, MS, ATUS

Financial stocks fell in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) slid 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.3% to $37,008, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was steady at 4.42%.

In economic news, the pace of US existing home sales fell 4.1% to a 3.79 million seasonally adjusted annual rate in October from 3.95 million in September, compared with an expected decrease to 3.9 million in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, according to the National Association of Realtors.

In corporate news, KnightSwan Acquisition (KNSW) said its board decided to redeem all of its outstanding class A shares because the company won't complete an initial business combination by the Dec. 5 deadline. Its shares were steady.

Blackstone (BX) is nearing a deal to buy UK-based software development Civica for $2.5 billion, including debt, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Blackstone shares fell 0.7%.

Altice USA (ATUS) agreed to sell a 70% share in its data center unit to a Morgan Stanley (MS) infrastructure fund, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. Morgan Stanley shares fell 1.5% while Altice rose 1.3%.

Reliance Global Group (RELI) gained past 11% after the company dropped plans for an underwritten public offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.