News & Insights

Banking
BX

Financial Sector Update for 11/21/2023: BX, MS, RELI, ATUS

November 21, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were mixed in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.9% to $36,790, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was steady at 4.43%.

In economic news, the pace of US existing home sales fell 4.1% to a 3.79 million seasonally adjusted annual rate in October from 3.95 million in September, compared with an expected decrease to 3.9 million in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, according to the National Association of Realtors.

In corporate news, Blackstone (BX) is nearing a deal to buy UK-based software development Civica for $2.5 billion, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Blackstone shares fell 0.3%.

Altice USA (ATUS) agreed to sell a 70% share in its data center unit to a Morgan Stanley (MS) infrastructure fund, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. Morgan Stanley shares fell 1.2% while Altice rose 2.7%.

Reliance Global Group (RELI) gained 3.3% after the company dropped plans for an underwritten public offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX
MS
RELI
ATUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.