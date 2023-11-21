Financial Sector Update for 11/21/2023: BX, MS, RELI, ATUS

Financial stocks were mixed in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.9% to $36,790, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was steady at 4.43%.

In economic news, the pace of US existing home sales fell 4.1% to a 3.79 million seasonally adjusted annual rate in October from 3.95 million in September, compared with an expected decrease to 3.9 million in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, according to the National Association of Realtors.

In corporate news, Blackstone (BX) is nearing a deal to buy UK-based software development Civica for $2.5 billion, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Blackstone shares fell 0.3%.

Altice USA (ATUS) agreed to sell a 70% share in its data center unit to a Morgan Stanley (MS) infrastructure fund, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. Morgan Stanley shares fell 1.2% while Altice rose 2.7%.

Reliance Global Group (RELI) gained 3.3% after the company dropped plans for an underwritten public offering.

