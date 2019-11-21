Financial Sector Update for 11/21/2019: XYF,AMD,SCHW,PYPL

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.76%

BAC +0.91%

WFC +0.59%

C +0.75%

USB +0.93%

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping nearly 0.1% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing almost 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling more than 0.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) X Financial (XYF) dropped more than 4% after the Chinese financial technology company reported non-GAAP net income fell to RMB1.06 per American depositary share from RMB1.64 per ADS during the same quarter last year.

In other sector news:

(+) TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD) climbed more than 18% after CNBC, citing a source, Thursday reported Charles Schwab (SCHW) is in talks to acquire the rival online broker, adding a deal could be announced before the end of the day. Neither company responded to requests for comment, the network said.

(-) PayPal Holdings (PYPL) slipped more than 1% after the firm announced its $4 billion purchase of privately held e-commerce website Honey in bid to improve the shopping experience for PayPal customers and boost sales and customer engagement for its merchants.

