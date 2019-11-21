Financial Sector Update for 11/21/2019: BSBR,XYF,AMD,SCHW,PYPL

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks still were narrowly mixed in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping nearly 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing almost 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling about 0.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) rose nearly 2% after UBS Thursday raised its stock rating for the Brazilian financial services company to neutral from sell previously.

In other sector news:

(+) TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD) climbed over 19% after CNBC, citing a source, Thursday reported Charles Schwab (SCHW) is in talks to acquire the rival online broker, adding a deal could be announced before the end of the day. Neither company responded to requests for comment, the network said.

(-) PayPal Holdings (PYPL) slipped slightly more than 1% after the firm announced its $4 billion purchase of privately held e-commerce website Honey in bid to improve the shopping experience for PayPal customers and boost sales and customer engagement for its merchants.

(-) X Financial (XYF) dropped over 5% after the Chinese financial technology company reported non-GAAP net income fell to RMB1.06 per American depositary share from RMB1.64 per ADS during the same quarter last year.

