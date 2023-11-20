Financial Sector Update for 11/20/2023: WFC, C, PSFE, V

Financial stocks advanced Monday afternoon with both the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index eased 0.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 0.3% to $37,515, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 2.3 basis points to 4.418%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of leading indicators declined 0.8% in October, missing expectations for a 0.7% drop in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.7% decrease in September.

In corporate news, workers at two Wells Fargo (WFC) bank branches will be notifying the National Labor Relations Board of a plan to hold a vote on whether to unionize, the Wall Street Journal reported. Wells Fargo shares were falling 0.5%.

Citigroup (C) is cutting over 300 senior manager roles as part of a plan to streamline the organization, Bloomberg reported. Separately, the bank said it concluded the sale of its Indonesia consumer businesses to UOB Indonesia. Citigroup shares rose 0.3%.

Paysafe (PSFE) fell 0.2% after the company said it extended a collaboration with Visa (V) to integrate Visa Network Tokens, which update expired card numbers in real time.

