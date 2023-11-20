Financial Sector Update for 11/20/2023: PPBI, WFC, C, PSFE

Financial stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 0.5% to $37,593, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 2 basis points to 4.42%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of leading indicators declined 0.8% in October, missing expectations for a 0.7% drop in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.7% decrease in September.

In corporate news, Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) shares rose 3.3% after it said Monday that its Pacific Premier Bank unit has completed an investment securities portfolio repositioning.

Workers at two Wells Fargo (WFC) bank branches will be notifying the National Labor Relations Board of a plan to hold a vote on whether to unionize, The Wall Street Journal reported. Wells Fargo shares were falling 0.2%.

Citigroup (C) is cutting more than 300 senior manager roles as part of a plan to streamline the organization, Bloomberg reported. Separately, the bank said it concluded the sale of its Indonesian consumer businesses to UOB Indonesia. Citigroup shares edged down 0.1%.

Paysafe (PSFE) fell 0.2% after the company said it extended a collaboration with Visa (V) to integrate Visa Network Tokens, which update expired card numbers in real time.

