Financial Sector Update for 11/20/2023: C, PSFE, V, AFL

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) almost 0.1% higher.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.2%.

In company news, Citigroup (C) plans to begin on Monday the first round of layoffs and reassignments as part of a plan to streamline the organization, several news outlets reported Friday. The company's shares were up nearly 0.1%.

Paysafe (PSFE) said Monday it has extended its collaboration with Visa (V) to integrate Visa Network Tokens, which update expired card numbers in real-time. Paysafe shares were unchanged and Visa shares were down 0.1%

Aflac (AFL) said in a regulatory filing late Friday it added the president's role to Daniel Amos, chief executive officer and chairman, effective Jan. 1. The company's shares were down 0.2%.

