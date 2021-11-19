Financial Sector Update for 11/19/2021: UWMC, MAIN, CG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) recently slipping past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 2%.

UWM Holdings (UWMC) was rallying past 18% after saying it plans to accelerate its previously announced buyback program and defer plans to increase its public float, after its principal shareholder, SFS Holding, terminated a planned secondary offering of UWM class A common shares and concurrent stock repurchase, due to lower-than-expected pricing levels.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) was slightly lower after saying it recently completed a follow-on investment of $22.1 million in portfolio company GRT Rubber Technologies.

Carlyle Group (CG) said an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners V, an investment fund managed and advised by the company, has agreed to acquire South Korean cafe chain operator A Twosome Place from Anchor Equity Partners. Carlyle Group was marginally declining recently.

