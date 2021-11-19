Financial Sector Update for 11/19/2021: DUO,WHF,UWMC

Financial stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) both down 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index climbed 1.5% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) fell 0.3%.

Bitcoin was down 0.4% at $58,047. The 10-year US Treasury yield fell 4 basis points to 1.55%.

In company news, Fangdd Network (DUO) shares declined nearly 11% after the Chinese real estate marketplace reported a Q3 net loss of 4.13 renminbi ($0.64) per American depositary share as revenue fell 58% to 169.2 million renminbi. Fangdd projected Q4 revenue of 130 million to 150 million renminbi, compared with 622.4 million renminbi during the final three months of 2020. Analyst estimates were not available.

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) shares rose fractionally after the asset manager Friday launched a public debt offering to redeem $35 million of its 6.50% unsecured notes maturing in November 2025, repay other outstanding debt and fund new investments. The interest rate and other terms for the notes will be determined when the offering is priced, the company said.

UWM Holdings (UWMC) shares climbed over 19% after home mortgage lender said it is accelerating its $300 million stock buyback program and principal shareholder SFS Holding scrapped a proposed secondary offering of 50 million UWM class A common shares along with plans to sell shares worth another $100 million to the company, citing lower-than-expected pricing levels.

