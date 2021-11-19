Financial Sector Update for 11/19/2021: BXMT,DUO,WHF,UWMC

Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day lows, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) also was off 1.1% in late-afternoon trading.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin was down 0.2% at $57,869 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was more than 5 basis points lower at 1.536%.

In company news, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) dropped 3% after the real estate finance company Friday priced a $318 million public offering of 10 million class A common shares at $31.80 each, down 2.9% from Thursday's closing price. The company is expecting to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Fangdd Network (DUO) shares declined nearly 14% after the Chinese real estate marketplace reported a Q3 net loss of 4.13 renminbi ($0.64) per American depositary share as revenue fell 58% to 169.2 million renminbi. Fangdd projected Q4 revenue of 130 million to 150 million renminbi, compared with 622.4 million renminbi during the final three months of 2020. Analyst estimates were not available.

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) shares declined fractionally after the asset manager Friday launched a public debt offering to redeem $35 million of its 6.50% unsecured notes maturing in November 2025, repay other outstanding debt and fund new investments. The interest rate and other terms for the notes will be determined when the offering is priced, the company said.

To the upside, UWM Holdings (UWMC) shares climbed more than 17% after home mortgage lender said it is accelerating its $300 million stock buyback program and principal shareholder SFS Holding scrapped a proposed secondary offering of 50 million UWM class A common shares along with plans to sell shares worth another $100 million to the company, citing lower-than-expected pricing levels.

