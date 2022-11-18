Financial Sector Update for 11/18/2022: STNE,LPRO,KEY

Banking
November 18, 2022

Financial stocks were hanging on for small gains in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.4%, reversing a moderate morning advance, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.3% to $16,581, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.5 basis points to 3.82%.

In company news, StoneCo (STNE) rose almost 14% after the Brazilian fintech company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of 0.52 reais ($0.10) per share, beating the 0.33 reais per share Street view, while total revenue grew almost 71% year-over-year to 2.51 billion reais, also topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting 2.47 billion reais in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Open Lending (LPRO) gained 6% after the loan and risk analytics firm authorized a new, $75 million stock buyback program, running over the next 12 months.

KeyCorp (KEY) was slipping 1.4% after the bank holding company overnight said chief financial and administrative officer Donald Kimble will retire on May 1, and will be succeeded in the post by chief strategy officer Clark Khayat.

