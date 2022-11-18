Financial Sector Update for 11/18/2022: QFIN,STNE,LPRO,KEY

Financial stocks were moderately higher late in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) climbing 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.4%, reversing a midday slide, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 0.9%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.1% to $16,645, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.3 basis points to 3.818% after Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins Friday refused to rule out another 75 basis-point increase in interest rates in December.

In company news, 360 DigiTech (QFIN) dropped 8% on Friday after the Chinese loan-technology company overnight began a global offering of 5.5 million class A ordinary shares, with plans to sell 500,000 of the shares through the Hong Kong exchange and the remaining 5 million shares being sold internationally. The company is expecting to cap the per-share price for the deal at 88.80 Hong Kong dollars ($11.31) or its equivalent in other markets.

mong gainers, KeyCorp (KEY) was rising 0.2% after the bank holding company overnight said chief financial and administrative officer Donald Kimble will retire on May 1, and will be succeeded in the post by chief strategy officer Clark Khayat.

AOpen Lending (LPRO) added 6.5% after the loan and risk analytics firm authorized a new, $75 million stock buyback program, running over the next 12 months.

StoneCo (STNE) rose more than 15% after the Brazilian fintech company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of 0.52 reais ($0.10) per share, beating the 0.33 reais per share Street view, while total revenue grew almost 71% year-over-year to 2.51 billion reais, also topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting 2.47 billion reais in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.