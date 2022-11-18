Financial Sector Update for 11/18/2022: QFIN, MCO, PRI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing past 1.0%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up nearly 4.0% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2.9% lower.

360 DigiTech (QFIN) was down more than 1.7% after it launched a global offering of 5.5 million class A ordinary shares consisting of 500,000 shares issued in Hong Kong and about 5 million shares being sold internationally.

Moody's (MCO) is closing its consulting business, Moody's Analytics, in China and laying off more than 100 employees who are part of the local unit, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. Moody's was nearly 2.0% higher recently.

Primerica (PRI) was advancing 0.2% after saying its board has authorized a $375 million share repurchase program running from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023.

