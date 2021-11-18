Financial Sector Update for 11/18/2021: VCTR,IIIV,PAX

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.2%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.1%.

Bitcoin was 4.3% lower at $57,795, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was nearly 2 basis points lower at 1.587%.

In company news, Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) dropped 6.2% after the asset manager overnight priced a $ million secondary offering of 4 million class A common shares previously owned by Crestview, Reverence Capital Partners, and other institutional investors at $34 apiece, or 5.8% under Wednesday's closing price.

i3 Verticals (IIIV) added 6.2% after the payments processor overnight reported non-GAAP net income of $0.33 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30, improving on a $0.20 profit during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue grew 75.5% year-over-year to $67.2 million, exceeding the $64.3 million analysts mean. Its projected FY22 earnings and revenue also topped Wall Street expectations.

Patria Investments (PAX) climbed 5.9% after the asset manager reported distributable Q3 net income of $0.165 per share, up from $0.149 a year ago and beating the single-analyst estimate expecting $0.13 per share.

