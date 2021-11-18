Banking
Financial Sector Update for 11/18/2021: FINV, VCTR, STC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.10%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.48% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.95%.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was advancing by more than 1% after it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of 2.21 renminbi ($0.34) per American depositary share, up from 2.08 renminbi per ADS a year ago.

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) was slipping past 7% after it priced a secondary offering of 4 million class A common shares at $34 per share.

Stewart Information Services (STC) was slightly lower after it priced a public offering of $450 million of its 3.600% senior notes due 2031.

