Financial Sector Update for 11/18/2019: SC,LX,QD

Financial stocks were hanging on for narrow gains Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing less than 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead just over 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising more than 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Santander Consumer (SC) slid 1.6% after Morgan Stanley lowered its price target for the consumer finance company by $2 to $28 a share and maintaining its equal-weight rating for its stock.

In other sector news:

(+) LexinFintech Holdings (LX) climbed almost 4% after reporting a 72.4% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to RMB3.19 billion compared with RMB1.85 billion last year. Analyst estimates for revenue were not available.

(-) Qudian (QD) declined 21% after the Chinese financial technology company reported an RMB3.34 per American depository share, improving on an RMB2.17 per ADS profit during the same quarter last year but trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB3.56 per ADS.

