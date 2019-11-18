Financial Sector Update for 11/18/2019: QD, LX, CARO, UBSI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.02%

BAC: -0.03%

WFC: Flat

C: -0.01%

USB: Flat

Financial majors were mixed in pre-market trading Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Qudian (QD), which was down 10% after booking a Q3 adjusted profit of RMB3.34 ($0.47) per ADS, up from RMB2.17 in the prior year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting RMB3.56.

(+) LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was rallying by about 3% after saying its Q3 adjusted earnings were RMB3.86 per ADS ($0.54), up from RMB2.54 per ADS in the year-ago period. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of RMB3.87 per ADS from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) United Bankshares (UBSI) was unchanged after it agreed to acquire Carolina Financial (CARO) for about $1.1 billion, creating a group that will rank in the top 35 lenders by market capitalization in the US.

