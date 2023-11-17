Financial Sector Update for 11/17/2023: QFIN, KEY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.2%.

Qifu Technology (QFIN) was over 1% higher after it reported Q3 earnings late Thursday of 6.94 Chinese renminbi ($0.96) per American depositary share, up from 6.18 renminbi a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected 3.23 renminbi.

KeyCorp (KEY) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.205 per share, payable Dec. 15 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 28. KeyCorp was up nearly 1% in recent Friday premarket activity.

