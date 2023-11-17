Financial Sector Update for 11/17/2023: BCS, BAC, SQFT, LUXH

Financial stocks were advancing in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was increasing 0.4%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.9% to $36,472, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.44%.

In economic news, October housing starts rose 1.9% to a 1.372 million annual rate, above expectations compiled by Bloomberg of 1.35 million after an increase to 1.346 million in September.

Building permits rose 1.1% to a 1.487 million rate in October, above the 1.45 million expected and following the 1.471 million reported in September.

In corporate news, Barclays (BCS) has been exploring a potential acquisition of Tesco's banking operations, Reuters reported Friday. Barclays shares rose 3.8%.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan on Thursday issued a subpoena to Bank of America (BAC) as part of a probe into how banks handled customer information around the time of the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The bank's shares were rising 1.4%.

Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) said Friday its board has approved a stock-repurchase plan for up to $6 million of its Series A common shares and up to $4 million of Series D preferred shares. Presidio jumped 9.3%.

LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) was shedding 0.2% after it said Friday it has signed a non-dilutive financing agreement of up to $10 million sponsored by Chair and Co-Chief Executive Brian Ferdinand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.