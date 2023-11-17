Financial Sector Update for 11/17/2023: BAC, SQFT, LUXH

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was advancing 0.5%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was fractionally lower.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.8% to $36,431, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 1.9 basis points at 4.43%.

In economic news, October housing starts rose 1.9% to a 1.372 million annual rate, above expectations compiled by Bloomberg for 1.35 million after an increase to 1.346 million in September.

Building permits rose 1.1% to a 1.487 million rate in October, above the 1.45 million expected and following the 1.471 million reported in September.

In corporate news, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan on Thursday issued a subpoena to Bank of America (BAC) as part of a probe into how banks handled customer information around the time of the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The bank's shares were rising 1.2%.

Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) said Friday its board has approved a stock-repurchase plan for up to $6 million of its Series A common shares and up to $4 million of Series D preferred shares. Presidio jumped 8.4%.

LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) was shedding 0.5% after it said Friday it has signed a non-dilutive financing agreement of up to $10 million sponsored by Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Brian Ferdinand.

