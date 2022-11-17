Banking
THFF

Financial Sector Update for 11/17/2022: THFF,PFLT,XYF,ELVT

November 17, 2022 — 03:59 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks resumed their slide Thursday with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.8% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.0%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.6% after data showed new housing starts fell by 4.2% during October compared with the previous month, topping market expectations for a 5.2% decline.

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $16,649, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 8.3 basis points to 4.775% after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Thursday that "the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive."

In company news, First Financial (THFF) was fractionally higher late Thursday, climbing 0.2%, after the bank holding company declared a special dividend of $0.20 per share in addition to its regular semi-annual dividend of $0.54 per share, both payable on Jan. 13.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) fell 1.1% after the business development company late Wednesday reported a $0.34 per-share drop in net assets resulting from operations compared with a $0.10 per share decline during the prior-year period and missing the Street's view for a $0.30 per-share increase for the three months ended Sept. 30, according to Capital IQ.

X Financial (XYF) gained 2%, overcoming a midday retreat, after the Chinese consumer lender overnight reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of 4.20 renminbi ($0.59) per American depository share, down from 4.86 renminbi last year, while revenue fell 7.2% to 894.6 million renminbi during the three months ended Sept. 30. Analyst estimates were not available.

Elevate Credit (ELVT) soared nearly 70% after the non-prime lender late Wednesday agreed to a $67 million acquisition proposal from alternative investors Park Cities Asset Management, which is offering to pay $1.87 in cash for each Elevate share or more than 76% above its last closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THFF
PFLT
XYF
ELVT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.