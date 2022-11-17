Financial Sector Update for 11/17/2022: THFF,PFLT,XYF,ELVT

Financial stocks resumed their slide Thursday with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.8% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.0%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.6% after data showed new housing starts fell by 4.2% during October compared with the previous month, topping market expectations for a 5.2% decline.

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $16,649, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 8.3 basis points to 4.775% after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Thursday that "the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive."

In company news, First Financial (THFF) was fractionally higher late Thursday, climbing 0.2%, after the bank holding company declared a special dividend of $0.20 per share in addition to its regular semi-annual dividend of $0.54 per share, both payable on Jan. 13.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) fell 1.1% after the business development company late Wednesday reported a $0.34 per-share drop in net assets resulting from operations compared with a $0.10 per share decline during the prior-year period and missing the Street's view for a $0.30 per-share increase for the three months ended Sept. 30, according to Capital IQ.

X Financial (XYF) gained 2%, overcoming a midday retreat, after the Chinese consumer lender overnight reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of 4.20 renminbi ($0.59) per American depository share, down from 4.86 renminbi last year, while revenue fell 7.2% to 894.6 million renminbi during the three months ended Sept. 30. Analyst estimates were not available.

Elevate Credit (ELVT) soared nearly 70% after the non-prime lender late Wednesday agreed to a $67 million acquisition proposal from alternative investors Park Cities Asset Management, which is offering to pay $1.87 in cash for each Elevate share or more than 76% above its last closing price.

